BFN Hosts Maiden World Badminton Federation Shuttle Time Initiative In Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –The Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) has held the maiden edition of the Shuttle Time badminton training event in Nigeria.

The Shuttle Time training event is a catch-them-young training that is specially designed by World Badminton Federation (WBF). It is targeted at children and youths aged between 5 to 15 years old, with a view of introducing them to the game of badminton in a fun filled way.

Apart from providing children their first access to play badminton, the event, which is held in various locations across 150 countries, aims at providing children and youths, the opportunities to lead a healthy and active life, in and out of school.

It is the light of this that the BFN hosted the first edition of Shuttle Time on the 5th and 6th of April at Ilisan Community Town Hall, Ilisan-emo, Ogun State.

The training event which was held in partnership with the Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, was powered by Community Sport and Educational Development (CSED) Initiative, a current BFN grassroots partner.

Students and Physical Education (P.E.) Teachers from thirteen secondary schools in Ilisan, Abeokuta, Sagamu, Simawa, Iperu), Ikenne and Isanbi attended this event.

Shuttle Time Nigeria Coordinator, Tajudeen Suleiman trained the students and their P.E. Teachers in attendance. They were trained in the areas of fitness exercises and basic skills of the game of badminton, which the teachers are expected to later impact into other students in their schools.

The training was specifically timed to hold by the BFN and the event organizers for 6th April 2023, a day that is set aside by the United Nations (UN) to celebrate the International Day of Sports for Development and Peace (IDSDP).

It was majorly attended by BFN members and members of the badminton family in Nigeria, like Obiageli Solaja (BFN Events and Organising sub-committee chairperson), Mrs Onikopo Adebayo (Vice- Chairman, Ogun State Badminton Association), Adewale Olasukani, (Badminton Head Coach, Ogun State), Mrs Asagba Grace, (former African Badminton Champion), amongst others.

President of BFN, Francis Orbih said holding the event in a rural area is particularly important to the BFN, whose goal, according to him, is to take the game of badminton to the grassroots in Nigeria.

Orbih noted that doing so is the only way the current BFN Board can ensure that out of reach Nigerians will be able to have access to learn the basics of the game of badminton. Thus, expanding the talent pool that will be available for the BFN to nurture future badminton stars.