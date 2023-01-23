W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Biden Orders US Flags Lowered For California Shooting Victims

Posted by Latest News, World News Monday, January 23rd, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Joe Biden on Sunday ordered all US flags at public buildings to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.

Biden directed that flags be lowered until sunset on January 26 “as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on January 21, 2023, in Monterey Park, California,” a White House statement said.



Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=84748

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

NDDC – Projects Cancellation

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us