Boko Haram Reportedly Claims Responsibility For Kidnapping Katsina Schoolboys

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Contrary to reports that bandits orchestrated the abduction of over 300 schoolboys from the Government Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly claimed they are behind the abductions.

According to reports, the terrorist group released an audio recording claiming responsibility for the Kankara schoolboys’ abduction, because they wanted to “promote Islam and discourage un-Islamic practices.”

According to the report, the voice behind the audio message revealed himself as Abubakar Shekau, “leader of Jama’atu Ahlussunna Lid-Da’awati wal Jihad”, better known as Boko Haram.

He was quoted as saying: “What happened in Katsina was done to promote Islam and discourage un-Islamic practices as Western education is not the type of education permitted by Allah and his Holy Prophet.

“They are also not teaching what Allah and his Holy Prophet commanded. They are rather destructing the Islam. It may be subtly, but Allah the Lord of the Skies and Earths knows whatever is hidden. May Allah promote Islam, may we die as Muslims.

“In a nutshell, we are behind what happened in Katsina.”

