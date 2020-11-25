BREAKING: Argentina Football Legend Diego Maradona Dies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60 following a heart attack.

Matias Morla, Maradona’s longtime agent, confirmed the news on Wednesday.

A statement from the Argentina Football Association read: “

The Argentine Football Association, through its President Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest pain at the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You’ll always be in our hearts.”

Argentina President Alberto Fernandez also confirmed three days of national mourning following the news.

“You took us to the highest place in the world. You made us immensely happy. You were the greatest of all. Thanks for existing, Diego. We are going to miss you the rest of our lives.” Fernandez posted.

