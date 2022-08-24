Nigeria Is Not Lacking Medical Doctors In Nigeria – Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Dr Osagie Ehanire, the Minister of Health says that there are actually enough medical doctors in Nigeria.

Ehanire stated this on Tuesday in Abuja during a media conference, saying that the number of doctors leaving Nigeria is less than 1,000.

He stated that the Federal Government is working toward replacing any medical doctor who resigns and departs the country.

He said: “There’s no embargo on employing doctors; where there is a need, we do. But, because there’s a Civil Service regulation, there are processes before doctors are employed.

“We have heard complaints of doctors who are now leaving the system, but there are actually enough doctors in the system because we are producing up to 2,000 or 3,000 doctors every year in the country and the number leaving is less than 1,000.

“It’s just that the employment process needs to be smoothened.

“So, if we have one replacement, then you aren’t likely to have a shortage.

But that has been worked out because the Head of Service had the experience in the past when one person goes, they use the opportunity to take three and those others may not even be people who are required.

“We want to use this policy so that we can reduce shortages and have our personnel back in our hospitals.”