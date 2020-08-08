W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

[BREAKING] Buruji Kashamu Dies Of COVID-19

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Saturday, August 8th, 2020

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former senator from Ogun state,  Buruji Kashmau, has died of complications from COVID-19.

Former senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, who broke the news on Twitter on Saturday said Kashamu died at First Cardiologist Consultants in Lagos. He was aged 62.

Murray Bruce writes: “I have just lost my good friend of forever to #COVID19. Until his death, Sen. Buruji Kashamu and I were inseparable. He died today at First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos. May his gentle soul rest in peace. I pray his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy.”

African Examiner reports that  Kashamu represented Ogun east in the eighth senate.

