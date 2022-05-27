W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING): Court Frees Jonathan To Contest Presidency

Posted by Breaking News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Friday, May 27th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa has ruled that former President Goodluck Jonathan is eligible to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The presiding judge, Justice Isa Hamma Dashen gave the judgement on Friday.

He also held that Jonathan’s right to vie for the office of president again cannot be stopped by any retroactive law.



Details later…

