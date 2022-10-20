W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING): #EndSARS Memorial: Police Tear-Gas Protesters At Lekki Tollgate

Posted by Breaking News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, October 20th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The commemoration of #EndSARS second anniversary has taken a different turn as police operatives fired teargas canisters at protesters at Lekki tollgate in Lagos.

What began as a peaceful procession turned into a rowdy demonstration as the security operatives shot teargas.

This led to some of the protesters running helter-skelter.

The youths converged on the Lekki tollgate to mark the second anniversary of #EndSARS.



Two of the organisers, the popular rapper, Folarin Falana, known as ‘Falz’, and a comedian, Adebowale Adedayo, aka ‘Mr Macaroni’ also lent their voices to the demonstration. Also at the protest ground is AAC Presidential Candidate, Omoyele Sowore.

The demonstrators gathered at the plaza to place coffins they made in remembrance of those whose lives were lost before police fired teargas canisters.

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=82220

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us