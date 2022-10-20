(BREAKING): #EndSARS Memorial: Police Tear-Gas Protesters At Lekki Tollgate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The commemoration of #EndSARS second anniversary has taken a different turn as police operatives fired teargas canisters at protesters at Lekki tollgate in Lagos.

What began as a peaceful procession turned into a rowdy demonstration as the security operatives shot teargas.

This led to some of the protesters running helter-skelter.

The youths converged on the Lekki tollgate to mark the second anniversary of #EndSARS.

Two of the organisers, the popular rapper, Folarin Falana, known as ‘Falz’, and a comedian, Adebowale Adedayo, aka ‘Mr Macaroni’ also lent their voices to the demonstration. Also at the protest ground is AAC Presidential Candidate, Omoyele Sowore.

The demonstrators gathered at the plaza to place coffins they made in remembrance of those whose lives were lost before police fired teargas canisters.