W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING) : Ex-Lagos SSG, Adeniran-Ogunsanya, Dies At 74

Posted by Breaking News, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, January 25th, 2022





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya, has died at the age of 74.

She is said to have died on Tuesday after a brief illness.

Adeniran-Ogunsanya served as SSG in the administration of former Lagos Governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola.



Details later…

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=73137

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us