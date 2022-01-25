(BREAKING) : Ex-Lagos SSG, Adeniran-Ogunsanya, Dies At 74

(BREAKING) : Ex-Lagos SSG, Adeniran-Ogunsanya, Dies At 74Breaking News, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, January 25th, 2022
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya, has died at the age of 74.
She is said to have died on Tuesday after a brief illness.
Adeniran-Ogunsanya served as SSG in the administration of former Lagos Governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola.
Details later…
