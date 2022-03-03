(BREAKING): FG Approves US Request For Abba Kyari’s Extradition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has approved the request by the United States of America to extradite the suspended Commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

US had requested that Kyari should be extradited over alleged $1.1million wire fraud involving Abass Ramon aka Hushpuppi and four others.

Details later…