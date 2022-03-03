W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING): FG Approves US Request For Abba Kyari’s Extradition

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Thursday, March 3rd, 2022





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has approved the request by the United States of America to extradite the suspended Commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.
US had requested that Kyari should be extradited over alleged $1.1million wire fraud involving Abass Ramon aka Hushpuppi and four others.

Details later…



