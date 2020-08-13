[BREAKING] Hate Speech: NBC Slams N5m Fine on Radio Station

[BREAKING] Hate Speech: NBC Slams N5m Fine on Radio StationAfrican News, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State, Technology Thursday, August 13th, 2020
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has fined Nigeria Info 99.3 FM Lagos the sum of N5 million.
According to News Agency of Nigeria, the fine was because the radio station provided its platform to be used to promote unverifiable and inciting views that can incite crime, public disorder.
More soon…
