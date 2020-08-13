W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

[BREAKING] Hate Speech: NBC Slams N5m Fine on Radio Station

Thursday, August 13th, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has fined Nigeria Info 99.3 FM Lagos the sum of N5 million.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the fine was because the radio station provided its platform to be used to promote unverifiable and inciting views that can incite crime, public disorder.

More soon…

