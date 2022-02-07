(BREAKING) : Igboho To Spend Extra Six Months In Benin Republic Detention

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The detention of Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho has been extended by six months.

The Counsel for the detained activist, Chief Yomi Aliyu SAN confirmed the extended incarceration of his client.

But this is contrary to claim by Abuja-based human rights lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi on Saturday that the 49-year-old agitator would soon regain freedom.

Olajengbesi, in a Facebook post, stated that Igboho’s freedom would attract wild jubilation across Yorubaland.

Igboho has been in detention in Benin Republic since he was arrested at an airport in Cotonou by the neighbouring country’s security forces while trying to flee to Germany in July 2020.

He fled Nigeria for Benin Republic after the Federal Government declared him wanted.

Despite frantic efforts to get him released, checks revealed that he has spent over 202 days in Benin Republic prison.