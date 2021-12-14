W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(Breaking) : Nigeria’s Public Debt Hits N38 Trillion

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The nation’s Total Public Debt rose to N38.005 trillion as at September 30, 2021.

This was contained in the debt data released by the Debt Management Office (DMO), this evening.

The figure showed that Nigeria’s Public Debt increased from N35.465 trillion at the end of Q2 2021  by N2.540 trillion to the end September level.



