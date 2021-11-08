W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Drama In Imo House Of Assembly, As Lawmakers Sack Speaker, Reinstate Impeached Deputy Speaker

Posted by Breaking News, Featured, Imo, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Monday, November 8th, 2021





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The crisis rocking the Imo state House of Assembly has taking a dramatic twist, as 19 out of the 27 members on Monday afternoon reinstated the impeached Deputy Speaker, Hon. Amara Iwuayanwu, barely few hours they announced the sacking of the Speaker,  Paul Emeziem amid tight security.

The  Speaker who was impeached in the early hours of today was immediately replaced with Hon. Kennedy Ibe by the  19 lawmakers who  signed his removal document.

African Examiner reports that the Imo lawmakers feud is coming barely two weeks after their counterpart in the Plateau State House of Assembly impeached its Speaker, Abok Ayuba.

 it would be recalled that the lawmakers  had impeached the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu, during a plenary session on November 2, 2021.



He was however, swiftly reinstated today 8th,  November, 2021, by 19 members who impeached the Speaker.

Related Posts


  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=70358

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us