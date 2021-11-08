Drama In Imo House Of Assembly, As Lawmakers Sack Speaker, Reinstate Impeached Deputy Speaker

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The crisis rocking the Imo state House of Assembly has taking a dramatic twist, as 19 out of the 27 members on Monday afternoon reinstated the impeached Deputy Speaker, Hon. Amara Iwuayanwu, barely few hours they announced the sacking of the Speaker, Paul Emeziem amid tight security.

The Speaker who was impeached in the early hours of today was immediately replaced with Hon. Kennedy Ibe by the 19 lawmakers who signed his removal document.

African Examiner reports that the Imo lawmakers feud is coming barely two weeks after their counterpart in the Plateau State House of Assembly impeached its Speaker, Abok Ayuba.

it would be recalled that the lawmakers had impeached the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu, during a plenary session on November 2, 2021.

He was however, swiftly reinstated today 8th, November, 2021, by 19 members who impeached the Speaker.























