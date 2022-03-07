(BREAKING) : Police Arrest Lagos BRT Driver

(BREAKING) : Police Arrest Lagos BRT DriverBreaking News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Monday, March 7th, 2022
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The driver of the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) bus that took the late fashion driver Oluwabamise Ayanwole on February 26 has been arrested.
Police confirmed the arrest of the driver identified as Nice Andrew on Monday afternoon shortly after the death of Bamise was made public.
Spokesman, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, who confirmed the arrest, promised to provide further details later.
Details Shortly…
