(BREAKING) : Police Refute Helicopter Crash, Occupants Safe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Police Force has debunked reports that its helicopter crashed in Bauchi State.

This was contained in a statement by the NPF’s spokesperson, Frank Mba, on Thursday, titled, ‘Police helicopter in controlled safe-landing in Bauchi … Not crashed as reported, none of the occupants sustained any injury whatsoever.”

However, the Accident Investigation Bureau had in a statement on Thursday, said Bell 429 helicopter with Registration Marks 5N-MDA owned and operated by Nigeria Police Force was involved in an accident on Wednesday.

Though the AIB said there was no fatality, the accident bureau claimed that “there were some injuries.”

Denying AIB’s claim, the police said the helicopter landed safely and commended the professionalism of the crew.

The police’s statement read, “Helicopter, Bell 429 5N-MDA, flying from Abuja to Bauchi on Tuesday, February 26, 2022, was involved in a controlled safe landing at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi.

“The aircraft did not crash as being reported in some sections of the media and none of the occupants sustained any injury whatsoever. All six onboard including the pilot and co-pilot are in good condition.

“Similarly, the aircraft, which was flown by one of the best Police Pilots, was professionally safe-landed with minor damage on the rear rotor as a result of obstacle at the landing spot. The incident occurred around 7:30 pm (local time).