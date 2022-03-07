BRT No Longer Safe, Nigerians React Over Death Of Missing Bamise

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The death of a 22-year-old lady, Bamise, has sparked social media reactions.

African Examiner recalls that Bamise was earlier reported missing after she boarded a BRT from Chevron Bus stop en route Oshodi. Her mother had made a video calling on the Lagos government to save her daughter.

Bamise was later found dead on Carter Bridge by Ogogoro community in Lagos Island by the police with her private parts allegedly missing.

Reacting to this development, some Nigerians took to their Twitter handles lamenting about the state of insecurity in the country and they also called on Governor Sanwo-Olu to bring the killers of the deceased lady to justice. African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

Communicator 🏑@___communicator•13 writes: “So BRT too is not safe? It’s painful and saddening to know every day that Nigeria gives you reason to doubt your safety everywhere even BRT 🤦 LASG should fix up!!”

@Trendwithola writes: “Dear Gov. Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, the death of Bamise should never be swept under the carpet like the death of the innocent #EndSARS protesters. We would not give up on both. What is now safe? Ordinary BRT from #LEKKI. This is so scary.”

@FalanaAdeniyi writes: “They kidnapped and killed Bamise Ayanwole and took her body parts. This is the height for me. The BRT driver “Nice Andrew Omininikoron” with bus number 240257 is nowhere to be found. Sanwo-Olu, Police must do something oh.”

@_fitprof writes: “I think they said they’ve arrested 2 persons for now. Cabs are dangerous. Yellow buses are dangerous. Now even BRT sef is dangerous. Trekking is dangerous. How do we survive if we can’t go out? Not everyone makes their living online. It’s crazy.”

The Odogwu Himself@_TheMainMan writes: “It’s quite unfortunate that one can’t be safe anywhere even BRT.”

@UnlimitedEniola writes: “Bamise Ayanwole has been found dead. Some claimed parts of her body are missing. We are expecting the Lagos State government and the police to do the needful and fish out her killer.”

@TunnyKvng writes: “Bamise took the necessary precautions. She entered a relatively ‘safe’ BRT bus, called friends, took pictures and videos and yet she was killed in cold blood. Nigeria failed her. RIP Bamise.”

@AmakaEze writes: “Bamise wasn’t chilling with Big Boys yet this, So Brt is no longer safe, seems the Nigerian government want girls to start equipping themselves with self-defence equipment. This is so sad, Chevron Lekki is a no-no, her killers must be exposed.”

Mayowa olagunju ❁@iam_doctormayor writes: “Uber not safe. Public bus not safe. Cab not safe. Even BRT is not safe. Nigeria is not safe. So BRT is no go area for now. “