BREAKING: South Korea Plane Crashes, About 122 Passengers Killed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The death toll from a plane crash at Muan International Airport in South Korea has risen to 122, with only two survivors according to the South Jeolla Fire Service.

Most of the remaining passengers and crew are presumed dead, according to the fire service.

Among those killed, 54 are male and 57 are female, while the gender of 11 remains undetermined, according to the authorities.

The number of survivors remains at two – both crew members, one male and one female – according to the on-site fire service team.

The Jeju Air jetliner was carrying 181 passengers and crew when it crashed Sunday morning.

CNN