(BREAKING) – Veteran Highlife Singer Orlando Julius Dies

Veteran highlife singer Orlando Julius is dead.

Bimbo Esho of the Evergreen Music Company Limited confirmed the death of the 79-year-old highlife singer.

The deceased’s wife, Lady Latoya, also confirmed the incident.

Orlando Julius, a native of Ijebu Ijesha, was one of Nigeria’s fathers of Afro/Highlife music and a fine saxophonist.

In her eulogy while announcing Orlando Julius’ death, Esho wrote: “Bimbo Daddy has passed On…

“This was the message I stumbled on waking up at exactly 3am to peruse my WhatsApp page.. It was a message sent in to me by Orlando Julius beautiful and supportive wife Lady Latoya.

“Orlando Julius a native of Ijebu Ijesha succumbed to the cold hands of death and breathed his last few hours ago at the age of 79.

We shall miss one of Nigeria’s fathers of Afro/Highlife Music , a gentleman and a fine Saxophonist.

“May daddy Orlando Julius soul journey well . To the entire Ekemode family may God give you the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.”