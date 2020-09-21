Buhari, Akufo-Addo Meet In Abuja As Nigerian Traders Protest In Ghana

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa on Sunday night.

Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad,disclosed this in a tweet on Sunday but did not give details of the outcome of the meeting.

“President @MBuhari receives Ghanian President H.E. @NAkufoAddo tonight in his official residence at the State House, Abuja,” Ahmad tweeted.

African Examiner reports that the meeting is coming after a Vice-President, Yemi Obasanjo, met with Nigerian traders staying in Ghana as they complained about the closure of their shops in Ghana and the unconducive trading environment in Ghana.

