End Killings In North East Nigeria, PSC Urges Security Agencies

Incensed by the recent massacre of rice farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram insurgents, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has urged security agencies to take proactive step in ending the spate of killings in that region of Nigeria.

The commission said the security agencies should quickly re-strategize and put an end to the unending circle of killings in the North East region of the country, adding that the citizens should also be in the forefront as security has become the business of everybody.

In a statement today by its Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, the commission described the unprovoked and mindless killing of innocent and hardworking farmers in Borno State as horrifying and barbaric.

The statement added that it is very unfortunate, especially when viewed against the background that it is happening at a time all efforts are geared towards restoring peace and order in the troubled North East zone of the country.

“The commission is particularly disturbed that the victims of this callous act were ordinary and harmless Nigerians who were in their farms to seek for livelihood only to be slaughtered like rams and chickens”, the statement said.

It further stated that there can never be any justifiable reason for “this madness and cruelty”.

The statement however, reassured that the PSC will continue to partner with the security agencies in the search for a durable and workable security arrangement for the country.

“We wish to commiserate with Mr. President, the leaders of the North East, the Government and people of Borno State and the families of the assassinated farmers on this sad development. We pray that God will see the nation through these difficult times”, it further stated.

