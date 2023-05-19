Buhari Approves Governing Board For FERMA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the dissolution and renewal of the Governing Board for the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

According to a statement signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the new chairman of the Board is Mr James Olugbenga Akintola, who succeeds Mr Tunde Lemo, after the latter voluntarily stepped down. Other members of the old Board have their terms renewed.

Lemo conveyed his appreciation to Buhari for the opportunity given him to serve the country

Akintola, the new chairman, had occupied similar positions in many states. A multi-skilled construction professional, he had been Senior Special Assistant Infrastructure in Ogun State, Consultant to Kwara State, Special Adviser Infrastructure, Oyo State, Executive Chairman, Lagos State Public Works Corporation, among others.

He holds a B.Sc Architecture from University of Lagos, and an M.Sc in the same field from the then University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University.