Buhari Cancels Medical Trip To London

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari came back to Abuja on Friday after he participated in the United Nations Environmental Programme in Nairobi, Kenya.

President Buhari was initially scheduled to go to London for a medical check-up after the Kenya event as contained in an earlier press statement issued.

During his stay in Kenya, Buhari participated in the Special Session to mark the 50th anniversary of the United Nation’s body.

“As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of UNEP’s existence, we laud the efforts of UNEP and encourage broader action to overcome climate change, biodiversity, rising levels of pollution and waste being three major crises threatening our planet,” Buhari said.