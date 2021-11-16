Itunu Babalola: FG Reacts On Death Of Nigerian In Cote D’ivoire

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal government has called for a full autopsy over the death of a Nigerian and Oyo State indigene, Itunu Babalola, who died in Cote D’ivoire.

African Examiner had reported that Itunu who was wrongfully jailed in Cote D’ivoire, died on Sunday.

According to available information, Itunu was said to have contracted an infection in prison which led to her death.

Her death had sparked reactions from Nigerians who accused the federal government of abandoning her.

Reacting to this development, Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement on Monday described the death of the 21- year old as a tragic blow.

She stated that Itunu died at a time when the Nigerian mission in Côte D’ivoire had paid and engaged the services of a lawyer to handle her appeal case.

“Unfortunately, Itunnu died abruptly while all hands were on deck to seek both legal and diplomatic intervention for her by Nigeria.”

She assured that Itunu’s death will not stop the appeal in court.

She said: “Itunnu was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for an offence she did not apparently commit.

“She was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment while the Nigerian mission in Cote d’Ivoire supported by the Nigerian community, got her a lawyer, paid part payment of legal fees for the lawyer, to appeal the judgment, while at the same time seeking diplomatic intervention from the Nigeria Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The staff of the Nigeria mission had also visited Itunu in prison, a distance of over four hours from Abidjan.”























