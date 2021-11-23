Ondo Varsity Shut Indefinitely As Students Protest No School Fees, No Exam Policy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The management of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, Akoko in Ondo State, yesterday, shut down the institution indefinitely following violent protest by the students over the ‘No school fees, No examination’ policy by the management of the institution.

A statement by the Registrar of the institution, Mr. Olugbenga Arujulu announced the indefinite closure of the institution last night.

Arujulu urged the students to vacate their halls of residence with immediate effect.

The irate students, chanting various solidarity songs, barricaded the Owo-Ikare Expressway causing gridlock for several hours as business and economic activities in the university community were paralysed during the protest.

Plans by the authorities of the institution to enforce the No school fees, No examination’ policy yesterday in the institution sparked off the protest.

Many of the students, yet to pay the new tuition fees, insisted that the fees be reduced, while the management insisted that the examination would commence.

Following the breakdown of law and order as a result of the protest, the first-semester examination, scheduled to commence yesterday, was put on hold as the student shunned the examination hall.

Speaking on the protest, the President, Students Union Government of the institution, Mr Kolade Ogunsanmi said the protest was against the no school fees, no examination policy of the university management adding that the school management has reversed the policy.

Students of the institution had staged a protest over “No school fees, No examination’ policy by the management of the institution.