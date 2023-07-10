Buhari Congratulates Tinubu on Election As ECOWAS Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Immediate past Nigeria president, Muhammadu Buhari, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his election as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The African Examiner recalls that during the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, which took place in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, President Tinubu was elected as the new chairman of the commission.

Buhari, in a statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, expressed his pleasure on President Tinubu becoming a chairman of the commission and he tasked Nigerians to support Tinubu to enable his tenure to be a success

He said: “Former President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS.

“I pray the Almighty will guide Tinubu’s tenure as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government, leading to the restoration of ECOWAS as a stronghold of democracy, good governance, and a leader in combating terrorism and climate change across the continent.”





