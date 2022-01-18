Nigeria Vs Guinea Bissau: I’m Back, Ready – Awaziem

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles defender, Chidozie Awaziem has said he is all but ready for the team’s clash against Guinea Bissau on Wednesday.

Awaziem missed the Super Eagles’ first two Group matches against Egypt and Sudan but has recovered ahead of the last Group D game against Guinea Bissau on Wednesday.

The former Porto star was in training with the other players on Monday, which was the first time he was spotted in public since January 10, a day before the game against Egypt.

The versatile defender said he never felt bad while on the sideline knowing the team was doing well without him and now hopes to make his contribution to the success of the squad now he is back.

“I feel happy, I am very good now. I had a little knock and I was doing recovery with the physios, right now I am back,” Awaziem stated.

“Hopefully, it’s the decision of the coach but I know right now I’m good to go. Everyone is ready, every game is important so we are going to go for victory.

“I didn’t feel bad, I was happy because the team was winning.

“I was motivated by the players and I’m so happy with the way we are going in the competition, everything is good.”