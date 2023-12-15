Charly Boy Speaks On His Recent Battle With Prostate Cancer

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa better known as Charly Boy has opened up about his recent battle with prostate cancer.

In an Instagram post, he talked about his journey fighting cancer and how he “cheated death” this year.

“Many things bin happen dis year 2023. The good, the bad and the ugly. But most importantly, I cheated death for something wey no suppose kill us but has killed many. Am a Prostate Cancer Survivor. God, am grateful. I know say dis year remain small but still by his Grace, me and everybody reading dis, shall see 2024. I seee!,” his caption stated.

The video posted shows the ‘Area Fada’ being wheeled on a hospital bed into an elevator by the medical staff.

The African Examiner recalls that Charly Boy had earlier opened up about his travails with cancer and how he found the right doctors.

He said: “I do not hide myself. If something is bothering me, I will shout, so that everyone can hear me. A problem shared is half solved. It was as a result of speaking with people who had experienced it that I figured that I had to do something about it. The problem actually started three years ago. I sought medical help and I met a Nigerian doctor in London, United Kingdom, who specialises in treating the ailment. When he told me that he would come to Nigeria, I had to do the surgery here. I thank God it was successful. I am still recovering though.”





