Buhari Mourns Jigawa APC Stalwart, TIjani Kiyawa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Tijjani Ibrahim Kiyawa, a former member of the House of Representatives and official candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the South-West Senatorial District in Jigawa State for next year, 2023 elections.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday and signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

In a message to the family, the government and people of Jigawa State, the President described the deceased as a “kind and insightful politician who placed the interests of the people he represented above his own.

According to the President, Kiyawa left behind an indelible contribution to the social and economic development of his community and the nation, saying that he would always be remembered for his acute understanding of grassroots political mobilization.”

The President prayed for the repose of his soul and fortitude to the family members, political associates and the government and people of the State to bear the loss.