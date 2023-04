Buhari Mourns Former Attorney General Bola Ajibola

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Prince Bola Ajibola, who passed on at 89.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina

While commiserating with the legal community in Nigeria and worldwide, Buhari noted that the outstanding lawyer and Eminent Jurist used his God given knowledge, intellect and talent to advocate for justice, fairness and equity in all his undertakings within and outside Nigeria.

The legendary arbitrator was at different times, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (1984-1985), President, The World Association of Judges, Chairman, Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria and President, World Bank Administrative Tribunal among other notable accomplishments.

Buhari said that the late Ajibola, having risen to the pinnacle of his career, took his brilliance in law practice to the International Court of Justice at The Hague, where he served meritoriously between 1991 and 1994. He was also the Nigeria High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, 1999 to 2002.

“His contributions to the development of our legal system cannot be overstated, serving as the Attorney General and Minister for Justice at a critical period in the nation’s history. His patriotic inclinations, integrity and passion for service and advancement of humanity will continue to resonate after him,” the President said.

Buhari also sympathised with the government and people of Ogun State as they mourn this illustrious citizen for the educational and social development he brought to his community and environs.

He prayed that the Almighty would grant him Aljannah.