Buhari Takes Tinubu Around His Office

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday afternoon conducted the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu around his own office building and other affiliated offices including the Executive Council Chamber, Tea Room, the Press Gallery, and the State House Banquet Hall.

The President-elect took all explanations and interacted freely with the President and acknowledged State House officials as they went round. They also spoke at personal levels.

While responding to questions from Journalists on the tour which took place soon after the two of them observed Juma’at prayer at the State House Mosque, the President-elect said he prayed to God to give him strength, wisdom and good health to run the affairs of the nation.

He urged Nigerians to support the change agenda of All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also spoke on his “Renewed Hope” agenda to revamp Nigeria’s economy, tackle security and poverty reduction, and what generally Nigerians should expect of him.

Buhari said it was an honour and extraordinary privilege to serve the nation and wished the incoming President success as he prepares to take office.