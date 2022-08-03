Catch Them Young: 1st U- 15 Boys, Girls Taekwondo Exhibition Toney Ends In Enugu

…As Exercise Excites Parents

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of measure to catch them young in Taekwondo Sport, the Enugu state Association of the game, this weekend staged the 1st ever U- 15 boys and girls exhibition of the sport at the indoor Sports Hall of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

African Examiner Sports Correspondent who covered the exercise reports that it was a beehive of activities as the event put together by the Association in conjunction with the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), ASTRIC, Odera Ugo Foundation attracted huge number of young people who took part in the exhibition and Poomsae Challenge.

The exercise, tagged “Our Children Must Thrive” attracted large number of parents, guardian, caregivers, students, sports enthusiast amongst others from various parts of Enugu metropolis who trooped to the venue to catch a glimpse of what the brilliant performance of the children .

Speaking with Sports writers Chairman, Enugu State Taekwondo Association and the National Coordinator POCACOV, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Ebere Amarizu said that the program will help reorient young people, activate consciousness of parents, and guardians.

He however, explained that the primary objectives of the association is to produce champions in every spheres of life.

He encouraged young people to embrace the sport which he said is also lucrative as other games.

Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director, Odera Ugo Foundation (OUF), Rotarian Uchegbu Ugochukwu expressed satisfaction with the level of participation and turnout at the event, assuring they will continue to throw their weight behind sports developments.

Coach of Enugu State Taekwondo Association, Ekwerike Franklin in his remark, expressed satisfaction with the performance of the participants and impact such exercise would make on the children, lamenting over the negligence of sports on the part of government.

Commenting on the role sports can play in school curriculum, Mrs Lilian Ngozi gave kudos to the association for putting up such an event admonishing parents and guardian in backing their children or wards in sporting activities..

Also speaking with Sports Writers, an excited 17-year old gold medalist, Kamsi Ani m, hinted that she started participating in the combat sport when she was 4 through the assistance of her uncle (dennis Ani), advising her female folks that the sport helps to prepare them defensively.

He expressed appreciation to the organizers for backing the event, urging them to keep organizing such exercise on a regular basis.