Celine Dion’s Sister Speaks On Singer’s Health

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Famous Canadian musician Céline Dion’s sister, Claudette Dion, has stated that the singer has yet to find any medicine to help fight her Stiff Person Syndrome SPS.

The African Examiner recalls that the songstress had in December 2022 announced that she was diagnosed with an incurable disease that causes one’s muscles to tense uncontrollably.

Also, in a public statement on her Twitter handle in May 2023, Céline Dion disclosed that she is cancelling all her 2023 and 2024 upcoming world tours because of her battle with the neurological disorder.

Given an update on the songstress’s health in an interview with Le Journal de Montreal, Celine’s sister disclosed that since the diagnosis there has not been much improvement in the singer’s health.

“We can’t find any medicine that works but having hope is important. We are working closely with researchers who are specialised in the rare condition,” Claudette said.





