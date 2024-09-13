Colombia 2024: Japan Defeats Nigeria’s Falconets

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria`s women’s national team, the Falconets, Friday lost 1-2 to their Japanese counterparts in the round of 16 of the ongoing 2024 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Bogota, Colombia

The match played at the Estadio Metropolitana de Techo, saw the Japanese being a better side with their quick exchange of passes to penetrate the Falconets` defence.

Both teams started strongly in the first 30th minutes after which Miyu Matsunaga scored the first goal for Japan in the 33rd minute to end the first half with 1-0 advantage to the Asians.

Maya Hijikata made it two for Japan in the 66th minute when she drove the ball into the net after a cross from the right by Chinari Sasai.

The Falconets made it a tense finish when Olushola Shobowale scored through a cross from substitute Goodness Osigwe in the 91st minute.

With this result, the 2010 and 2014 finalists have crashed out of the 2024 FIFA Under 20 Women’s World Cup.

Nigeria finished second behind Germany in Group D with two wins in three games and six points. While Japan won all their three group E matches ahead of Austria to top the group with nine points.

Japan will face Spain in the quarter-finals, in a re-match of the final match of the last edition in Costa Rica in 2022. (NAN)