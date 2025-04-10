ECCIMA Urges FG To Support Dangote Group For More Growth, Development

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Excited with the industrial revolution being spearheaded by Dangote Group in Nigeria, and the entire globe, Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, ECCIMA has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria, to assist the companies under its conglomerate to enable them keep growing and “bring smile to the faces of Nigerians once more.”

The President ofChamber of ECCIMA, Odeiga Jideonwo, made the call on Wednesday during the Dangote Special Day at the ongoing 36th Enugu International Trade Fair.

The ECCIMA boss, who was represented at the event by a Council member, Chief Eric Chime, described Dangote as a big employer of labour and called on the government to assist it grow to continue to better the lives of Nigerians and to reduce the population in the labour market.

He applauded Dangote for their exploits in the oil and gas industry which has helped in regulating petroleum prices in Nigeria.

According to him, “There is no doubt that Dangote PLC has added a lot of value to the growth of the Nigerian economy, operating in almost every sector of the economy.

He noted that the recent investment of Dangote Group into the oil and gas industry has taken the company to another level especially with the positive impact Dangote Refinery has made on regulating petroleum products in Nigeria.

“We commend the Dangote Group for this and request that the Federal government should give the company all needed support to continue to bring smile on the faces of Nigerians once again”

He pointed out that, “Dangote business and entrepreneurship indulgence has spread to many parts of the African continent, employing thousands of people across the world of which not less than a greater percentage are in Nigeria.”

In his remark, the Deputy Regional Director, South East, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Ayirioritse Okerentie.

It gives me great pleasure to welcome each one of you gathered here today to celebrate the Dangote Group’s Special Day at the ongoing 2025 Enugu International Trade Fair.

“On behalf of the Board and Management of Dangote Industries Limited, I heartily congratulate the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) on the success of this year’s edition, which I understand is the 36th.

“The Fair has indeed come a long way.I bring you warm greetings from the President/Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote.

“His passion for Nigeria and Africa’s economic development and overall growth is seen in his industrial strategy of Production, Prosperity, Power, and Pride.

“The theme for the fair, “Developing Nigeria Industrial Sector/SMEs for Economic Advancement & Global Recognition” resonates with us at Dangote Industries Ltd. We are Africa’s foremost indigenous manufacturing conglomerate.

“We believe that the industrial/manufacturing sector has the capacity to impact significantly on the economy especially in the creation of jobs, provision of goods, reduction in imports of finished products and adding of value to our raw materials. It is generally accepted that a nation’s economic wellbeing is largely dependent on the industrial/manufacturing sector.

“The. Industrial/manufacturing sector is labour intensive, and could create millions of both direct and indirect employment for people of diverse skills such as administrators, accountants, engineers, technicians, marketing & sales among others.

“It can also create indirect employment for supply chain actors in other sectors of the economy such as raw materials suppliers, logistics and transportation, farmers, and miners.

“To be ahead of competition, calls for innovation, research and development. Therefore, developing Nigeria’s industrial sector requires massive investment in technology, adoption of best in-class global practices.

“This is the best way for products from Nigeria to gain global recognition. When your products are of global standards, global recognition becomes easy.

Our recent flagship project, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, has exported refined petroleum products such as aviation fuel, Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), automotive gas oil, naphtha to many African, European, American and Asian markets.

“These products conform to the Euro V specifications. The Dangote Petrochemical Complex has kicked off the production of polypropylene, a major raw material used in textile, plastic, furniture and pharmaceutical sectors.

“According to the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria(MAN), the country imports 90 percent of its annual polypropylene requirements (amounting to 250,000 metric tonnes), but will now become a net exporter, generating foreign exchange to strengthen the economy.

“We are optimistic that many new manufacturing outfits will emerge relying on both the products and byproducts of the petroleum complex as feedstock in their production processes.

“As a conglomerate driving the diversification of Nigeria’s economy, while we produce critical household items, some of our other products serve as either feedstock or raw materials for other manufacturers.

“The evolution of these mutual interdependent industries is expected to revolutionise Nigeria’s economy by creating linkages between different industrial sectors.

He added that “The linkages will provide cushions to the economy, preventing disruptions in production as raw materials are available. Linkages are vital in sustainable economic and industrial development.

“We are envisioning a connected and interlinked manufacturing sector that will produce goods that are usually imported, and in the process create more jobs for the growing youth population.

“Our participation in this Fair, apart from the exhibitions, is to seek connections with other businesses. We have dedicated staff on ground manning the offices at our stand who are to provide necessary information to all businesses and individuals who desire to do business with us.

“These exports have upended the distributive system which sees Nigeria as an end destination, now a country of origin of refined products and byproducts such as Naphtha.

“The change comes with attendant benefits as vessels berthing and queuing in Nigeria to receive products for export, with the attendant income for the nation..

Our intervention in road construction, through partnerships with both federal and state governments, is well documented.

“Dangote Group has actively participated in road construction and rehabilitation projects aimed at improving transport conditions.

“We reconstructed the Obajana-Kabba road as well as the Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonshoki expressway in Lagos. We are reconstructing the Ibeju-Lekki Expressway using concrete. Concrete roads are more durable than the normal asphalt roads, with an estimated lifespan of 100 years.

Dangote Group also plays a critical role in export financing, particularly through its cement business.

“With operations in over 10 African countries, the group has facilitated the export of cement from Nigeria to other African markets.

“Dangote Fertiliser has exported several ship loads of fertiliser to France, USA, Mexico, Uruguay and Argentina and to African countries which include Republic of Benin, Zambia, Cameroon, South Africa, Cote’ D’ivoire and Mozambique. Dangote Petroleum Refinery has also exported refined petroleum to several countries.

“Through this, Dangote Group strengthens Nigeria’s position in regional trade. Our business units are at the forefront of creating values.

“It is on record that Dangote Cement enabled Nigeria to attain self-sufficiency in local production of cement.

“Nigeria is not only a leading producer of cement, but our export capacity has also helped reduce pressure on foreign exchange.