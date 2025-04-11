NBC Bans Eedris Abdulkareem’s Latest Protest Song

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Broadcasting Commission has stopped Nigerian radio and television stations from playing the trending song “Tell Your Papa” by veteran Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, because of the “objectionable nature” of the song.

This announcement was contained in a memo dated April 9, 2025 and issued by the Coordinating Director of Broadcast Monitoring, Susan Obi, the commission stated that the track Not To Be Broadcast (NTBB) under Section 3.1.8 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

This section forbids content seen as inappropriate, offensive, or in breach of public decency from being used on the Nigerian broadcast platforms.

According to NBC, although the song has gained traction in social media platforms, its lyrical content does not meet the standards of responsible broadcasting.

The statement titled, “Restriction on broadcasting ‘Tell Your Papa’ by Eedris Abdulkareem,’ read, “The National Broadcasting Commission has identified the song ‘Tell Your Papa’ by Eedris Abdulkareem, currently trending on social media, as content deemed inappropriate for broadcast due to its objectionable nature.

“It is therefore classified as Not To Be Broadcast (NTBB), as it violates Section 3.1.8 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

“The commission requests that your station exercises discretion and refrains from airing this song to maintain responsible broadcasting standards.

“Your cooperation and commitment to upholding this is greatly appreciated. Thank you, Susan Obi -Coordinating Director, Broadcast Monitoring.”

The African Examiner writes that the controversial song, released a few weeks back, targets Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, asking him to tell his father about the worsening socio-economic conditions in Nigeria.

The track titled, “Tell Your Papa,” which was uploaded on X a few days ago, Abdulkareem sent a direct message as he painted a picture of the hardships Nigerians face.