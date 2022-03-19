Medical Check-Up: Buhari Returns To Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has returned from London after a routine medical check-up.

African Examiner reports that the Nigerian leader departed Abuja for the routine medical check-up in London on March 6.

The president had earlier wanted to embark on the medical trip from Nairobi, Kenya after attending the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) at 50 in that country, on March 5, but returned to Nigeria on March 4.

The president’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, had on March 1, in a statement said that from Kenya, the president would proceed to London for ”routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks.”

However, the president returned to Abuja on Friday at about 1.p.m. before embarking on the London trip on March 6.

While in London, the president was believed to have met with the Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECC), Mai Mala Buni.

The president, at the end of the London meeting with Buni, called on Governors of the All progressives Congress (APC) to stop further utterances that lead to disunity ahead of the National Convention.

A statement by the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja, said the president made the call via a letter he personally signed, and addressed to Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

Bagudu is also the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum.

African Examiner reports that the presidential aircraft carrying the president landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 7.09 p.m.

NAN