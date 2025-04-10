Tinubu Mourns Former Lagos CJ, Sotuminu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the family, friends, and colleagues of the late Justice Ibitola Adebisi Sotuminu, former Chief Judge of Lagos State, who passed away at the age of 86.

This was contained in a press release issued on Thursday and signed by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu also commiserated with the Body of Benchers, members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the National Council of Women’s Societies, and the International Federation of Women Lawyers, over the passing of the jurist who exemplified integrity, honour, and diligence.

Recalling their shared commitment to public service during his tenure as Lagos state governor, Tinubu stated that Sotuminu’s leadership as Chief Judge was instrumental in advancing critical judicial reforms that modernised Lagos’ legal framework and strengthened public trust in the judiciary.

Sotuminu’s illustrious career spanned over four decades. She began her judicial journey as a magistrate in 1969, rising to become Chief Magistrate of Lagos State. In 1984, she shattered barriers as the first woman appointed Chief Registrar of the Lagos State High Court. Her elevation as High Court Judge came in February 1986, and Chief Judge from 2001 to 2004.

As Chief Judge, her tenure brought in innovative reforms in the Lagos judiciary, some of which include, expanding and modernising court infrastructure, digitising judicial processes, and initiatives to expedite justice delivery—foundations underpinning Lagos’ status as a legal pacesetter.

Tinubu prayed for the repose of her soul and divine comfort for her family.