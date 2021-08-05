Continuous Twitter Ban Worries America – US Consulate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Consul General of the United States of America, Claire Pierangelo, has stated that the United States is worried by the continuous ban on Twitter by President Buhari’s administration.

Pierangelo disclosed this on Thursday in Lagos as she charged journalists not to give in to government intimidation.

She said: “Nigerian government’s ongoing suspension of Twitter and stated intent to introduce registration requirements for other social media platforms is deeply worrisome.

“Banning or significantly restricting social media, including under threat of prosecution, undermines Nigerians’ human rights and fundamental freedoms.

“Reporters, editors, media executives, and civil society representatives — must remain vigilant to protect the right to freedom of expression and press freedom.

“The press to be both independent and unbiased. Without independence, a media outlet functions as a public relations mouthpiece for the government and other powerful interests.

“In the same breath, history is full of cautionary tales showing that when governments try to limit citizens’ right to talk about certain topics, important conversations are pushed into the shadows allowing individuals to express their opinions — no matter how much the government and other citizens may disagree with them. Rigorous debate promotes transparency and social stability.”























