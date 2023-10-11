Corruption: Group Urges AIG To Prosecute Suspended Enugu Neuropsychiatric Hospital MD, Dr. Igwe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Coalition of Civil Society Organizations CSOs in Enugu state have urged the Assistant Inspector General of police AIG, incharge of Zone 13 Ukpo, Anambra State

to as a matter of urgency arrest and investigate the alledged corrupt Activities of the suspended Medical Director of Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu

Dr. Monday Igwe who has refused to honor Police invitation after escaping arrest.

It said “We want to make it clear that Dr. Monday Igwe must be playing game to harbor and cover some track against his corruption investigations, by the Nigerian Police authority.

The group had petitioned the Zonal police headquarters over alledged corrupt practices , nepotism, impunity and abuse of office by the Embattled Medical Director.

“Igwe who was recently invited falsely alleged that officer of Nigerian police zone 13 who visited his office was abductors. It took the intervention of the Area Commander Enugu who took him away along side with the investigating officers from Zone 13 on the assurance that he will be available to face his corruption allegations the following day.

They made the call in a statement signed by it’s leader, Comrade Onyebuchi Igboke, and made available to Newsmen on Monday in Enugu.

“It is very difficult to explain why Dr Monday is still not available for Police interview up till this moment. May be he is working underground to cover his tracks or to jeopardize the investigation efforts of the Nigerian Police, instead of making himself available,

Recalled that before his suspension from office, the CSOs had also sent similar petition to the Secretary to the General of Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume calling for the investigation of activities of Dr. Igwe in the hospital.

Igboke said there is no other way to define abuse of office, disobedience to Civil Service Rules and Corruption; beyond maladministration and unlawful closure of the School of Post Basic Psychiatric Nursing and Mental Health of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu by Dr. Igwe, even against the directive of Parmament Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health.

He regretted that Dr. Igwe sent the students home, closed down the school without considering their plights and that of entire family, insisting that he police should do it’s work by investigating his activities since assumption of office .

On Allegations of Corruption:

Igboke stated that “Dr. Monday Igwe hired a Private company to collect Revenue of the hospital with POS and Patients pay POS charges also, instead of Remitta as instructed by Federal Govt”

“He Kept Transport Department redundant; and once he opt to repair any, all the cars are being repaired by one Mechanic from Ebonyi state”.He collects Money from the Intern and Locum staff before employment” Igboke added.

According to him, “he sent the former Principal Mrs buzo maduka whom the Minister gave contract to the Disciplinary committee for not coming to work which is not true, but he is planing to sack her”.

Igboke further alleged that ,”the administration of Dr. Igwe represent Clannishness, impunity and nepotism.

In his words ‘bellow are the recent appointments in the hospital that justified our claims that Dr. Monday Igwe’s administration is clannish, driven by nepotism;

All the Hospital Contractors are from Ebonyi State Head Clinicals Dr Unogu from Ebonyi Head Training and Research Dr Onu from Ebonyi.

“Head Of Nursing Services Mrs AGI from Ebonyi Multipurpose Hall Committee Chairman Mr. Friday Igwe from Ebonyi.

Supermarket rented to Friday Oduburu where He sells Alcohol . He is from Ebonyi

“Another Supermarket and Kitchen given to Mama Raphael from Ebonyi State

ECT Operator comes from Ebonyi state on daily basis .All Drivers in the MD’s Office are from Ebonyi State.

“Almost all the Interns are from Ebonyi

Almost all the Locum Staff from Ebonyi State .Head Of Catcham, MD Hit Squad Mr Mathew Eze handles and handcuff patients without training from Ebonyi

Efforts by our Correspondent to speak with Dr. Igwe was not fruitful as his mobile phone was switched off as at the time of filing this report.





