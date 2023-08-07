Coup: Why Biafra Will Join Niger If Nigerian Military Intervenes, Simon Ekpa Assures

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Simon Ekpa, Biafra agitator and separatist, has assured the military juntas in Niger Republic, Mali and Burkina Faso of Biafra readiness to intervene in the fight if Nigeria military intervenes.

Ekpa, the Finland-based lawyer and leader of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile, made this known on Monday in a video on his Twitter account.

The African Examiner recalls that there are speculations that ECOWAS plans to send troops to Niger to restore normalcy in the state after the military carried out a coup last month.

Ekpa, reacting to this development, stated that Biafra is solidly behind the Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso juntas.

“I want to start by encouraging the presidents of Mali, Burkina Faso and the Niger Republic.

“I want them to understand that the wave of freedom in Africa, especially West Africa, must continue. We want to let them know that Biafra is behind them.

“We are fighting the economic freedom and the complete freedom of our people. Should Nigeria lead a military invasion of the Niger Republic, Biafra will stand by them.

“Over 70 million Biafrans is standing behind any nations that want to free themselves from modern-day colonialism”, he said.





