Army Invasion: IPOB Member Declared Wanted Begs Igbo Leaders, International Community To Come To His Rescue

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A member of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB in Mgbowo Community in Awgu Council area of Enugu state, Mr. Ejiofor Stanley Oti, now at large after he was declared wanted by the Nigerian Army has called on Igbo leaders and international Community to come to his rescue.

He said life has become unbearable to him and family members since after Soldiers invaded the Community recently and set ablaze his family house, forcing him and entire household to flee the locality for fear of uncertainty.

It would be recalled that Soldiers from the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army had invaded the Community to arrest some alleged leaders of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militia arm of the proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra

IPOB who hailed from the area Ejiofor, who is crying out from his hide out through a close family Source, appealed to Amnesty international, Igbo leaders and other global human rights organizations to come to his rescue before the Nigerian security forces will send him and family to their untimely graves.

The family Source who craved anonymity told our correspondent in Enugu that “the Oti, fondly known as Chocho, had been at large when the Security personnel invaded the community and started shooting indiscriminately, burning houses assumed to be hide outs for IPOB members including his family .

According to him, “They torched his house and sprayed bullets in nearby compounds.

“In short, the security officers who were acting or acted in war like manner in the community “wrecked serious havoc in the area that fateful day

“In short, the soldiers who were chanting jihadist songs were burning properties in the community like they were at war with the community.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Nigerian Army during the alleged invasion had hit the rock as the spokesman of the military, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu could not take his calls or respond to text message at of the time of filing this report.

Similarly, the Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations 82 Division Enugu, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, when contacted that day, had requested for time to enable react, which he never did.