New Anambra CP Addresses CID Personnel. Harps On Investigation Skills

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – New Commissioner of Police CP, in Anambra state, Nnaghe Obono Itam, Monday lectured Personnel attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Command in Awka on robust and best practices in carrying out investigation.

The CP, who has commenced tour of Area Command, Formations, and Police Divisional Headquarters in the State, provided a guide, reviews the modus operandi on criminal investigation.

Addressing the personnel, the Anambra police boss, emphasized on the need for Investigative Competency and skills in discharging their duties, noting that the Department is the apex body of investigation in the State adding that when a crime is committed, the Formation is tasked to identify the offenders and prosecute the perpetrators.

He also provided guide to the operatives in assessing petitions when they are assigned for investigation, such as if the case will end in prosecution, help in administrative decisions, as well as resources recovery or Otherwise.

The Command’s Spokesman, SP, Tochukwu Ikenga who disclosed this in a statement said the Commissioner equally urges the Operatives to enhance their investigative skills to turn information during the investigation to intelligence.

“The CP, also has since begun the tour of Area Commands, Divisional Headquarters, and Formation in the Command to assess manpower deployment, personnel positioning, and Physical structure of the Building/Offices, with a visit to the Area Command Aguata Headquarters, Aguata Divisional Headquarters, Umunze Divisional Headquarters, Joint Operation Base headed by the Police Aguata among others

“To this end, the CP, assures Ndi Anambra the best Policing experience under his watch.