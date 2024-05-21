ExxonMobil, NBA Africa Launch Jr. NBA League in Angola

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – ExxonMobil and NBA Africa have announced the launch of a new Jr. NBA league in Luanda, Angola operated by PanAfricare, a non-profit organization that seeks to improve the health, education and productivity of African communities.

The new league, which features 40 boys’ and girls’ teams for youth ages 16 and under, tipped off its inaugural season on Friday, May 17, at Escola Nº 2055 Quedas de Kalandula with former NBA player Muggsy Bogues in attendance.

The league, which will reach more than 10,000 youth participants this year through basketball clinics, competitions and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) sessions and culminate with the playoffs and finals in September, will also feature all-girls basketball clinics as part of the NBA’s Her Time to Play initiative, which provides opportunities for girls and women to play basketball and pursue careers in coaching and athletic leadership.

“ExxonMobil is very proud to work with NBA Africa to leverage the sport of basketball and develop the youth in Angola,” said ExxonMobil Angola Lead Country Manager Katrina Fisher.

“Together we will not only grow the game, but will also support the personal

development of our youth. Just as in STEM fields, where experimentation and collaboration are key, sports teach young individuals the value of perseverance and working together towards a common goal.”

“Launching a new Jr. NBA league in Angola, where there is a strong tradition and affinity for basketball, will provide more opportunities for Angolan youth to learn and play the game,” said NBA Africa Head of Basketball Operations Franck Traore. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with ExxonMobil and using the game to teach important life skills that have application on the court and in life.”

“The youth are pivotal to Africa’s growth and hold the potential to lead and solve an array of socioeconomic challenges limiting sustainable development in their communities,” said PanAfricare Director of Programs Rachel Ochako. “We are honored to be collaborating with ExxonMobil and NBA Africa to provide a platform for the youth to strengthen their leadership skills and use the game of basketball to further develop their interest in and knowledge of STEM.”

The launch of the Jr. NBA League in Angola follows ExxonMobil and NBA Africa’s launch of a Jr. NBA league in Maputo, Mozambique last month.