Shettima, Others Present As Ghali Na’Abba Is Buried In Kano

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’abba has been laid to rest in his country home in Kano State.

He was buried at the Dandolo cemetery at Goron Dutse, shortly after the Chief Imam of Kano, Prof Sani Zahraddeen, led the funeral prayer at the palace at exactly 5:38 pm.

Dignitaries present at the funeral included Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin as well as Kano State Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam.

Others included Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, Senator Kawu Sumaila and many other prominent personalities.

Na’abba breathed his last in the early hours of Wednesday in Abuja, according to family sources.

His corpse was flown back to Kano for burial around 2 pm and was taken to his residence for prayers and then to the palace of the Emir of Kano.

Late Ghali Umar Na’abba was elected to represent Kano Municipal Federal Constituency of Kano State in the House of Representatives in 1999.





