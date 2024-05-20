How I Was Almost Burnt Alive For Stealing – Daddy Showkey

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran Nigerian singer, John Odafe Asiemo better known as Daddy Showkey has opened up concerning a near-death experience from his former days in a gang.

Daddy Showkey, who was a guest on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, stated that he once narrowly escaped being burnt alive.

He said: “I was in a gang back in the day. I won’t lie.”

Speaking on his time in a gang, the singer narrated how they found some guns which they used to terrorise the locals during their activities, and one day they were caught.

“Some of us found guns where we used to pick valuables from in a refuse dump somewhere in Ikorodu. We started using the 9mm guns to terrorise the area. One day, when we were out in our usual style, someone saw us and started screaming, ‘Thieves, thieves, thieves,’” he said.

Fortunately for him, he managed to escape the mob who wanted to kill him but one of his gang member was not that lucky.

“They caught me and my friend and they tied us up and they were going to burn us. We were saved miraculously but unfortunately, they caught 91A and burnt him alive on the new road,” he said.

“I am a living testimony for every young man because If I John can be alive today to become Daddy Showkey, there is nobody who can’t become someone. People are usually ashamed to talk about their past but I’m not. I don’t care,” he added.