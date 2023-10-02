W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Court Sacks Abdullahi Sule Of Nasarawa, Declares PDP’s Umbugadu As Governor

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Monday, October 2nd, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has sacked Abdullahi Sule as the Nasarawa State governor.

Two out of the three justices of the panel led by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi declared David Umbugadu as the winner of the 2023 Nasarawa State governorship elections.

The third member of the Panel, Justice Ibrahim Mashi is, however, still reading a dissenting judgment.

