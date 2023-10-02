Court Sacks Abdullahi Sule Of Nasarawa, Declares PDP’s Umbugadu As Governor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has sacked Abdullahi Sule as the Nasarawa State governor.

Two out of the three justices of the panel led by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi declared David Umbugadu as the winner of the 2023 Nasarawa State governorship elections.

The third member of the Panel, Justice Ibrahim Mashi is, however, still reading a dissenting judgment.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



