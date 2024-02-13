ACAMB Mourns Exit of Herbert Wigwe, CEO of Access Holdings

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Association of Corporate & Marketing Communications Professionals in Nigeria Banks (ACAMB) has extended its deepest condolences to Access Holdings Group on the tragic passing of its CEO, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, CFR.

Recall that Dr. Herbert Wigwe, along with his wife, Doreen, and their son, Chizi, lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in the United States of America.

ACAMB also mourns the late Mr Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former Chairman of The Nigerian Exchange Group, astute lawyer and businessman.

In a statement released on Monday, ACAMB’s President, Rasheed Bolarinwa, on behalf of the Executive Committee and all members of the Association, expressed heartfelt condolences to the Access Holdings Group and the extended family of Dr. Herbert Wigwe.

Bolarinwa stated, “We are deeply saddened by the untimely loss of Dr. Herbert Wigwe, a true titan in the corporate and banking world. His unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and community development has left an indelible impact on the industry.

“ The ACAMB family joins the nation in mourning these monumental losses and stands in solidarity with Access Holdings Group during this difficult time. We extend our thoughts and prayers to the families, friends, and colleagues affected by this tragic incident.”

The association added that details regarding memorial services and tributes will be shared as they become available.

Dr. Herbert Wigwe, affectionately known as ‘The Fearless One,’ was a visionary leader whose indomitable spirit, dedication, and exemplary contributions to the banking and financial sector in Nigeria, has left an indelible mark. His visionary legacy of hard work, social impact, generosity, philanthropy, education, and entrepreneurship was unparalleled, inspiring countless professionals within the industry and beyond.

The Association of Corporate & Marketing Communications Professionals in Nigeria Banks (ACAMB), is a professional body committed to promoting excellence, best practices, and innovation in corporate and marketing communications within the banking sector and is committed to defending the reputation and advocates for the good of this all important sector.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



