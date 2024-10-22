Court Sacks Kano Electoral Commission Chairman, Members 4 Days To LG Poll

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Tuesday sacked the Chairman of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission(KANSIEC), Prof. Sani Malumfashi for being card-carrying member of the Ruling New Nigeria People’s Party(NNPP).

The case was filed by Aminu Tiga and the All Progressive Congress (APC),

The defendants in the suit are the State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Haruna Dederi,

and 14 others.

Delivering judgment, Justice S.A Amobede, also held that Kabir Zakirai, the Secretary of the commission was not a civil servant and therefore not an officer in the Kano State Civil Service.

The judge held that Zakirai was not qualified to be appointed to the position pursuant to section 14 of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission Law 2001.

“Whatever the eighth defendant is doing in preparation of the 2024 Local Government Election in Kano State such as issuance of election guidelines, circulars, screening of candidates, sale of nomination and expression interest forms whichever and howsoever are null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

“That, the 8th to 14th defendants are forthwith disqualified and removed from their positions as chairman and members of the I* Defendants.”

“That they are forthwith restrained from conducting the 2024 Local Government Election in respect of 44 Local Governments in Kano State until and unless qualified persons are dully appointed.

He than directed the Police and other Security agencies to forthwith ensure full compliance with the provisions of sections 197 (1) (b), 199 (2) and 200 (1) (a)of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

NAN reports that Tiga had argued that Prof. Malumfashi, the chairman of the KANSEIC and others were card-carrying members of the NNPP and in partisan politics contrary to the section 197 (1) (b) and section 200 (1) (a) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He said that all the members of the commission qualified to be the chairman and members of the KANSIEC.(NAN)