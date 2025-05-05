VeryDarkMan’s Arrest: Atiku Berates Tinubu’s Administration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has kicked against the arrest and detention of popular social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), describing it as “a blatant abuse of power” by the President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In a statement issued on Monday, Atiku frowned at the lack of formal charges against VeryDarMan as he described the detention as a “flagrant violation of constitutional rights” and “a chilling reminder of growing authoritarianism in Nigeria”.

“The systematic crackdown on opposition voices by this administration is disgraceful and an affront to democratic norms,” Atiku said.

The Waziri Adamawa accused the Tinubu government of making use of federal agencies to silence dissenters and critics and shielding political allies from facing allegations of corruption.

According to Atiku, the manner of repression in the present administration is a threat to civil liberties.

“Political repression has become the hallmark of this government. Dissent is punished, but loyalty-no matter how tainted—is rewarded,” he said.

Atiku tasked Nigerians to speak out against what he described as “state-sponsored repression,” as he cautioned that silence in the face of such authoritarian strategies could erase democratic achievements made since the end of military rule.